IND Vs AUS, WTC 2023 Final: “Disheartened” Virat Kohli Walks Past ICC Test Mace After Australia’s Victory

India's poor record in the ICC finals continued as they suffered their 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia at the Oval in the World Test Championship Final 2023.

WTC Final: Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli walks across the ICC Test Mace after suffering defeat against Australia. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s poor record in the ICC finals continued as they suffered a brutal 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia at the Oval in the World Test Championship Final 2023. India was counting on their former captain Virat Kolhi to break their trophy drought, but his departure on the fifth day of the summit match led to a batting collapse.

Both teams fought hard on the last day of the summit clash where all hopes were on Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. The early dismissal of Kohli by Scott Boland and a fantastic catch by Steve Smith in the slip cordon during the morning session dealt a fatal blow to India’s hopes.

As Australia, completely dominated the game in the morning session, the former Indian captain was soon joined by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the locker room. Ajinkya Rahane’s resistance didn’t continue for too long either as Australia easily defeated the Indian lower order to win the top match. Kohli passed the Test mace as Australia basked in their success.

Virat Kohli’s sorrowful stroll past the Test mace as the Australians celebrated their victory broke the Indian supporters’ hearts.

This frame of Virat Kohli walking past the Test Mace which he used to own once, feels so heavy 💔 pic.twitter.com/q7hpnqM2yf — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) June 11, 2023

The veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who finished with 4-41, and Boland, who finished with 3-46, were the two best Australian bowlers in the second innings.

Australia became the first team in cricket history to have won every ICC Title after they won the ICC Test Mace, the lone trophy lacking from their impressive collection of trophies.

Brief scores:

Australia 469 and 270/8d beat India 296 and 234 in 63.3 overs (Virat Kohli 49, Ajinkya Rahane 46; Nathan Lyon 4-41, Scott Boland 3-41) by 209 runs.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)

