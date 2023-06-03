Home

WTC Final 2023: Ajinkya Rahane Wants To Go With Same Mindset As Showed In IPL 2023, Ranji Trophy

Ajinkya Rahane is making a Test comeback after nearly 18 months on the back of good shows in IPL 2023 and Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Ajinkya Rahane will provide balance to the Indian middle-order against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Portsmouth: After a brilliant Ranji Trophy and Indian Premier League season, veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane wants to continue with the same intent in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia starting from June 7.

Playing for Mumbai, Rahane accumulated 634 runs from 11 innings before some mind-boggling cricket for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 especially the 27-ball 61 against Mumbai Indians showed a shift in his intent.

Back in India colours after nearly 18 months, Rahane will be providing balance at the No.5 slot in the India batting order against Australia. “Coming back after 18-19 months, whatever has happened, good or bad, I don’t want to think about my past.

“I just want to start afresh and keep doing whatever I have been doing,” Rahane told BCCI.TV on the sidelines of India’s training session. “Personally enjoyed playing for CSK as I have been batting well throughout the season, even before IPL.

“I had a very good domestic season and I felt good. So this comeback was a bit emotional for me,” added Rahane, who played a crucial part in CSK’s IPL 2023 title-winning campaign. A veteran of 82 Tests and 4931 runs, Rahane wants to go with the same mindset that he played the IPL and Ranji Trophy with.

“I want to bat with the same mindset and show same intent that I showed before coming here in IPL and Ranji Trophy. I would not like to think about format whether it is T20 or Tests. I don’t want to complicate things and the more I keep it simple, better it is for me,” he added.

Rahane, who had scored a match-winning Test hundred against England at Lord’s in 2014, felt batting in English conditions is all about mindset as succeding on these conditions depand on how one trains his mind.

“It’s all about mindset and reading the situation well, staying in (the) moment and playing it session by session. In England, you just don’t look at the pitch but also keep an eye on the weather. In England, you never feel that you are in even if you are batting on 70,” he said.

Portsmouth:

