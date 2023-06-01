Home

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Australia Should Be Wary Of Virat Kohli And Cheteshwar Pujara, Says Ricky Ponting

Cheteshwar Pujara has been in tremendous form for Sussex in English County Championships this season.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

London: Legendary Ricky Ponting felt that Australia need to be wary about Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli when they face India in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London that starts on June 7.

While Pujara, who have been playing County Cricket extensively at Sussex, could provide his teammates with valuable insights, Kohli is back at his best having chrned out seven centuries so far across formats since the Asia Cup 2022.

“The Australian team will be talking about Virat, no doubt about it, and they’ll be talking about Pujara. They’re the two,” Ponting told ‘The ICC Review’. Pujara relishes tough challenges throws at him and have also scored most Test runs and centuries against Australia.

Morever, his contribution will be immensly crucial to India’s WTC final chances. Notably, this is the second consecutive time, India will be playing the WTC final, having list the inaugural edition to New Zealand at Lord’s.

“Pujara has been a thorn in their side a lot in the past, and in Australia, and this wicket will potentially be a lot more like an Australian pitch. They know that they’ll have to get him early,” opined the former Australian captain.

Batting at No.3, Pujara’s records against Australia in Tests is immense. The right-hander scored 2033 runs in 24 Tests including five centuries. On the other hand, Kohli has been in sparkling form and the team management is hopeful that the former India skipper’s performs at the Oval too.

“They also know that Virat over the last few weeks is probably just about back to his absolute best, albeit in T20 cricket. He told me that the feeling he’s getting right now is that he’s almost back to his best, and that’s an ominous warning for the Australians,” said Ponting.

Incidentally, Kohli was the Indian captain when India lost the inaugural final in 2021 against New Zealand. Ponting also spoke highly about Shubman Gill, who is coming after scoring 890 runs in IPL 2023 including three tons.

“He looks like a terrific young guy. He’s got that bit of attitude about him as well. He’s got a bit of swagger. He has some serious class. That sort of front-foot pull shot that he plays against the fast bowlers will be a shot that he’ll probably need against this Australian attack,” said Ponting.

