WTC Final 2023: Australia Slightly Ahead Against India At Day 3 Stumps, Admits Ajinkya Rahane

Australia are leading India by 296 runs at stumps on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final at the Oval.

Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for India with 89 in the first innings. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane admitted that Australia are slightly ahead against India in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Friday. Australia are leading India by 296 runs in the second innings with two more days to play.

India started Day 3 at overnight score of 151/5 and lost KS Bharat on the second ball of the day. Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur stitched together 109 runs for the seveth wicket to revive the Indian ship. Eventually India were all out for 296 runs.

In the second innings, Australia ended third day at 123/4 with an overall lead of 296 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green will start Day 4 for Australia. Earlier, Australia scored 469 in the first innings courtesy hundreds from Steve Smith and Travis Head.

“Australia slightly ahead in the game. For us it’s important to be in the moment, play session by session. First one hour will be crucial tomorrow,” Rahane told the official broadcaster after the end of third day’s play on Friday.

Asked if India still has a chance to win the game, Rahane sounded optimistic. “We know funny things can happen. Jadeja bowled really well, footmarks helped him against the left-hander. Still feel wicket will help seam bowlers,” he said.

Rahane batted with an injured finger in the first innings. Asked whether he will be able to bat in the second innings, the experienced batter said he can. “Painful but quite manageable (blow to his finger). Don’t think it’ll affect batting. Happy with the way I batted,” he concluded.

