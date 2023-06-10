Home

WTC Final 2023: Basit Ali Criticices Rahul Dravid’s Coaching Abilities, Says ‘Jab Upar Wala Akal Bana…’

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali said he is a huge fan of Rahul Dravid as a player but do not like his coaching tactics.

Rahul Dravid during India's training session at the Oval. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali made a scathing attack on India head coach Rahul Dravid questioning the management’s tactics in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval.

After opting to play four seamers and one spinner in the one-off Test, India are staring at yet another defeat in an ICC final. Batting first, Australia scored 469 in the first innings. In reply, the Indian top order failed completely before being all out for 296.

With a huge lead of 173 runs, Australia are 123/4 at the end of Day 3. A huge admirer of Dravid as a player, Ali lashed out at the former India captain’s coaching abilities. “I am a huge Rahul Dravid fan, have always been and will remain. He is a class player, a legend.

“But as a coach, he is absolutely zero,” Ali, who played 19 Tests and 50 ODIs for Pakistan, said on his YouTube channel. “You prepared turning pitches on India. Just answer me this. When India travelled to Australia, were there similar wickets?

“They had bouncy pitches, right? God knows what he was thinking. Jab upar wala akal bana raha tha toh pata nahi kaha pahaado ke peeche chhupe huye thhe (God knows where he was when god was distributing brains),” added Ali.

