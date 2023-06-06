Home

Sports

IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Big Statement From Sanjay Manjrekar Says, I’m Slightly Worried About The Batting

IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Big Statement From Sanjay Manjrekar Says, I’m Slightly Worried About The Batting

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has raised worry over India's batting ahead of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London, which begins on June 7.

WTC Final 2023: I'm Slightly Worried About The Batting Says, Sanjay Manjrekar. (Pic: IANS)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has raised worry over India’s batting ahead of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London, which begins on June 7. This will be India’s second consecutive WTC final, having lost to New Zealand in the previous tournament in 2021.

Manjrekar stated that he saw quality in India’s one-off Test squad’s bowling lineup, but that batting will be a major challenge. According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, the Indian bowling attack would be able to test the Australian players in the summit showdown.

You may like to read

Manjrekar said during a discussion on the Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’,

Trending Now

“When I see this squad, I see the quality in bowling. India’s problem will only be their batting. I feel this is a bowling attack that can trouble Australia’s batters in England. I am slightly worried about the batting”.

While discussing the playing conditions in England, the 57-year-old pointed out that skipper Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are the squad’s most trustworthy batsmen. He went on to say that, aside from them, the other Indian hitters’ form is in doubt.

“If you see the top six and their current form and imagine that they are playing in England, who gives you the confidence – Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara is once again reliable player. Barring these two, there is a slight question mark on the others based on their form,” he added.

Have complete trust in the calibre of Indian bowling: Manjrekar

Manjrekar went on to claim that India’s bowling may help them make a comeback in the showpiece event, noting that comebacks can happen in Test matches. While Australia is the stronger squad, to begin with, the 57-year-old is trusting the quality of Indian bowling.

“Bowling can probably bring India back into the game. You said there is one Test match, so there are fewer chances of making a comeback, but Test match cricket is such that if you don’t play well in the first two days and you improve your game later, a comeback can happen.”

“Australia start off as the stronger side to begin with, but I have tremendous faith in the quality of Indian bowling and they could upset the applecart,” the former cricketer concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES