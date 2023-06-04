Home

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Against India, Michael Neser Comes In As Replacement

Josh Hazlewood has been carrying an injury from the Indian Premier League where he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New Delhi: With three days to go before the much-anticipated World Test Championship final, Australia were dealt with a heavy blow after premier pacer Josh Hazleweood was ruled out of the one-off Test against India, that begins on June 7.

Cricket Australia has named 33-year-old fast bowler Michael Neser as Hazlewood’s replacement.

