WTC Final 2023: Marnus Labuschagne Loses Guard Against Mohammed Siraj | WATCH VIDEO

Marnus Labuschagne scored 26 off 62 balls before being clean bowled by Mohammed Shami on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final.

Updated: June 7, 2023 7:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Marnus Labuschagne walks back after being bowled by Mohammed Shami. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

New Delhi: Mohammed Siraj has been one of the fiery bowlers for India on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval on Wedneasday. Along with Mohammed Shami, Siraj unsettled the opposition batters during the first hour of the match.

Sent into bat first, Australia had the worst possible start with Usman Khawaja edging behind the stumps off Siraj. Khawaja’s dismissal brought Marnus Labuschagne into the crease. Like his teammates, the southpaw too struggled against the Indian pacers.

However, during the eighth over of the day, Labuschange was completely taken off-guard against a Siraj delivery that got some extra bounce. It was a length delivery, Labuschagne tried to defend the ball but the extra bounce completely took him off-guard.

The Australian lost his balance and dropped his bat on the ground. He went to lunch at 26 not out from 61 balls.

 

Meanwhile, it didn’t take much time for India to dismiss Labuschagne after lunch after Shami uprooted his stumps with his first ball after the break.

