IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Oval Pitch Will Assist Spinners, Feels Legendary Sachin Tendulkar

According to the Oval pitch curator, both India and Australia can expect bounce from the pitch at the World Test Championship.

If India play with two spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will make the playing XI. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

London: Although a lush green top awaits both India and Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Wednesday, legendary Sachin Tendulkar felt the slow bowlers can rule the roost if they are able to get ‘that drift’ and let the ball do the talking at the Oval.

India have gone with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to the United Kingdom. In case Rohit Sharma decides to go with two spinners, Jadeja and Ashwin make the playing XI considering their experience on the English soil.

While several experts feel India will be going with a four-prolonged pace attack, Tendulkar believes spinners will definitely come into play a little bit. “The Indian team will be happy that they are playing at the Oval,” the batting maestro said on his website.

“The nature of the Oval pitch is such that it assists the spinners as the match goes on. It need not be always a turning track as sometimes the spinners rely a lot on the bounce, sometimes that little bit of zip that they get off the pitch, also on the overhead conditions and it depends a lot on the shiny side of the ball.

“If they are able to get that drift, they can make the ball talk in the air without the pitch coming into play. So, Oval is going to be good venue for India,” added the former India cricketer.

The last time India played at the Oval, it was in 2021 against England. India recorded an emphatic 157-run win over the hosts. Similarly, Australia were hammered by England by 135 runs at this venue in 2019 Ashes.

Tendulkar felt Australia will come hard at India on Wednesday. “Bruises take some time to heal. But Australia is a beautiful team as they have a balanced squad. There are guys who have been around for a long time now and some young faces as well.

“It is a nice blend of youth and experience. Australia have always been competitive and whether they have a full squad or not, once they cross that rope they are going to be very competitive,” said Tendulkar.

While India’s Cheteshwar Pujara had an extensive County exposure, Australia’s Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne too played in England’s domestic circuit for a fair bit of time. But the 50-year-old feels Pujara and Labuschagne will add value from their County stints.

“Of course, playing in County cricket can be of great value. Both Pujara and Labuschagne had considerable outing in the County cricket recently. Smith not as much as the other two, but whatever match practice one can get is very handy because the conditions are different.

“Our guys have played T20 and now they have gone to England, so are some players from Australia as they were playing T20 here but I believe playing practice matches… no better practice than that,” he said.

