IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Rishabh Pant Sends Special Message For Team India On Day 5

India need 280 runs on the final day to win the World Test Championship against Australia.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant has sent a special message for the Indian team ahead of the final day’s play in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the oval. India need 280 runs on Day 5 the WTC final with seven wickets in hand.

Out of action since the start of the year due to a horrific car accident, Pant has been restricted to watching the WTC final 2023 from home. However, that doesn’t stop him cheering for his teammates ahead of the most important for the Indian team in recent times.

Retweeting a Bharat Army post on Sunday, Pant wrote, “Keep believing, let’s do it team India.”

Keep believing, let’s do it team India @BCCI ❤️ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 10, 2023

India stand an outside chance to win this Test match and an ICC trophy after 10 long years. They started the day on 164/3. Meanwhile, India are missing Pant, who have been exceptionally well for the team, especially in overseas conditions. Pant was a part of the Indian squad that played WTC final two years back against New Zealand.

