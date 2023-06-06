Home

WTC Final 2023: Shardul Thakur Wants To Make Every Opportunity Count If Given Chance Against Australia

Out of eight Test matches Shardul Thakur played in his career, his three have come in England. He has taken eight wickets and scored two fifties on English soil.

Shardul Thakur poses for the camera ahead of the WTC Final 2023. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is determined to make the opportunity count is he is included in the final playing XI against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval that starts on June 7.

Provided Thukar makes the cut, it would be his ninth Test appearance since making his red ball debut for India in 2018. The 31-year-old felt that it would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him if given a chance.

“I feel that ICC event finals especially, you don’t get to play them everywhere each and every year, so it’s, for a few players or somebody like me, a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Thakur told ICC just ahead of the big finale.

“All that I want is to make it count. It’s always a special moment when you’re representing your country – especially India, when there’s a billion people out there who dream of playing for the nation and only the best 15 have been chosen to represent the country.

“Especially being involved in this Final, from 7 June onwards in England for the World Test Championship, it feels really special, I’m honoured,” said Thakur. If Thakur’s eight Tests atre being considered, three have come in England.

Considering his statistics in England, Thakur took eight wickets and also scored two fifties and is likely to make the playing XI if India opt for a four-man pace attack. Along with Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav, Thakur is likely to share the workload.

Ravindra Jadeja will be the only spinner to play in that case. “It’s always good to remember your previous performances on a particular ground, but every game is a fresh start,” Thakur said when asked about his record at the Oval.

“It’s different opponents this time around, but yeah it’s always good to take motivation from what you’ve done in the past on a particular ground,” he added. However, India recieved an injury scare on Tuesday after captain Rohit Sharma left the nets midway after being hit on the left thumb.

He had his left thumb immediately taped and did not bat again as a precautionary measure. Two days back Ishan Kishan too got hit on the forearm by a rising Aniket Chowdhury delivery. He was attended by the team India medical team and his injury didn’t look that serious.

