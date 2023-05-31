Home

The Kangaroos are in full swing ahead of their maiden World Test Championship Final and they will face India, who played the inaugural Final in a losing cause against New Zealand back in 2021.

London: Australian star batter Steve Smith grabbed the headlines on Wednesday, when he used a funky bat during Australia’s practice session ahead of the WTC Final against India.

ICC uploaded the video on social media and Smith can be seen using a bat which has black spike-like objects attached to it’s edges. The fans have had a good laugh about it.

The Australians topped the group in the WTC standings of the 2021-23 cycle ahead of India with 152 points. They defeated the likes of England, Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, drew with Sri Lanka and lost to India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy on their way to the Final.

Coming to Steve Smith, the batter scored 1252 runs with an average of 50.08. He is one of the top 10 batters of the ongoing cycle.

Australia last faced India in the WTC Cycle, where they lost 2-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The final will take place at the Kia Oval in London and the Ultimate Test will start from 7th June onwards. Just weeks before the final, the ICC removed the “soft signal rule” and it would not be in effect starting from the final itself.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshawz

