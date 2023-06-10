Home

IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Sunil Gavaskar Bashes Virat Kohli For Not Attempting Slip Catch On Day 4

India were set a target of 444 runs in the fourth innings against Australia in WTC Final 2023.

Virat Kohli reacts after missing a catch on Day 4. (Image: Twitter)

London: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara for not attempting a catch at the slip during Australia’s second innings on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) at the Oval on Saturday.

The incident happened while Umesh Yadav was bowling post lunch to Alex Carey. As the Australian edged the delivery, Kohli, standing at third slip, decided to back away from the catch assuming Pujara would go for the catch.

Pujara, who was standing in the second slip, also expected the same from Kohli and the ball travelled towards the boundary. Gavaskar, who was on air, targeted Kohli in particular and insisted it was his catch.

This Catch Which Virat Kohli Missed now, same catch from same position Rohit sharma Took in 2019! But the most interesting&sad thing is that Rohit Sharma gets trolled for his fitness pic.twitter.com/YIqcu3pPhD — Immy² (@BeingImRo45) June 10, 2023

“It has happened many times in Indian cricket for this to be something to be laughed at. This was a catch. Virat Kohli moved to the other side, he should’ve moved to his right and towards the ball! It was his catch, because he is a right-hander,” Gavaskar said on air.

“Pujara is a right-hander as well, but this was towards his left,” added Gavaskar. Meanwhile, Australia declared their second innings at 270/8, setting India a mammoth 444 runs for victory. Earlier, India scored 296 runs in reply to Australia’s first innings total of 469.

The Indian top order consisting of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara faltered in the first innings but the quartet will have to pull up their in the fourth innings if India were to win the match or draw.

Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja played crucial knocks in the first innings and there will be expectations from the trio on Saturday and Sunday.

