IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: ‘Total Domination’ – Twitter Erupts India Suffer Crushing Defeat Against Australia

India suffered a crushing defeat by 209 runs against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023 final at the KIA Oval, London.

New Delhi: Australia outclassed India in the World Test Championship Final 2023 and becomes the only nation to win all the ICC trophies. This is the second consecutive defeat for India in the final of WTC, earlier New Zealand beat India by eight wickets and now the side lost against Australia by 209 runs at The Oval in London.

Fans took on Twitter as soon as India suffered a heartbreaking defeat:

Indians trying to hold ICC trophy in last 10 yearspic.twitter.com/p0iK63TzK7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 11, 2023

ICC TROPHY IN LAST 10 YEAR BANKRUPT SRI LANKA = 1 BANKRUPT PAKISTAN = 1 WORLD RICHEST BOARD= 0 pic.twitter.com/olS9p9410K — junaiz. (@dhillow_) June 11, 2023

10 years (3640 days) since India last won an ICC trophy 😳 pic.twitter.com/TNQpMZjL2f — Yash (@CSKYash_) June 11, 2023 Can’t handle Captaincy

Can’t Bat

Can’t field

Can’t stay fit

Use less player

Rohit Sharma The biggest Choker of cricket. Sack Rohit From captaincy if you want to win 2023 ODI WC.

RETIRE VADAPAV

SACK ROHIT#SackRohit #SackCaptaincy pic.twitter.com/VHaiQY8pdT — RavY¹⁸ (@Ra_Virat18) June 11, 2023 Indian cricket team relationship with ICC trophy in last 10 years pic.twitter.com/Z2FKqdwjPw — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 11, 2023

After a solid fourth-day performance, India began Day 5 on 164/3, with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane carrying the team’s expectations. Even though India lost Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara quickly in the last session of Day 4, Kohli was still undefeated at 44 and Rahane was batting at 20. Both appeared to be in control of the situation.

The last day’s players both got off to a controlled start, but Scott Boland ultimately made the crucial out of Virat Kohli on 49 just beyond the session’s halfway point.

Kohli was tempted by Boland to attempt a cover drive, but the batsman found a thick outside edge that travelled to Steve Smith at slips.

Then, two deliveries later, Ravindra Jadeja left the game in the same over, ending India’s chances of winning the match.

Ajinkya Rahane was given the responsibility of leading India to victory once more, but despite the batter being confident in his stay at the crease, he too exited the pitch in the 57th over, with Mitchell Starc claiming the wicket.

At that point, India’s score was 212/6, and winning seemed impossible.

The last four wickets were then easily taken by the Australian pacers in the space of the following 22 runs, with Mohammed Siraj being bowled by Nathan Lyon for India’s final wicket.

(Written By- Utkarsh Rathour)

