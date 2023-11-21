Home

IND Vs AUS: Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence After BCCI Overlooks Leg-Spinner For T20I Series

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is one of the most successful Indian T20I bowlers, had been left out of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup squads too.

Yuzvendra Chahal's last game for India was against West Indies in Ausgust. (Image: X)

New Delhi: After being ignored for Asia Cup and recently-concluded ODI World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal was once again ignored for India’s five-match T20I series against Australia, the squad of which was announced on Monday night. Reacting to his recent snub, Chahal took to social media to express his frustration with a smiley.

Chahal’s reaction came in one hour fifty minutes later after the BCCI announced the 15-member squad. Instead of Chahal, the likes of Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi made the side. One of the best leg-spinners in the world, Chahal is India’s highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game. In 80 matches, Chahal has taken 96 wickets with a career-best of 6/25.

Gutted but so proud of the way our boys have performed Only love for you pic.twitter.com/KFMkSAV56l — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Chahal has been in action despite being ignored continuously by the national team. He appeared for Kents in County Championship Division One before turning up for Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In SMAT, Chahal took 10 wickets in seven matches.

He was also seen in the Indian dressing room at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after Rohit Sharma’s men defeated New Zealand in the semifinals.

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Note: Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

