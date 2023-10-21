Home

Sports

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Cricket Fan ‘Tiger Shoaib’ Harassed By Indian Fans In Pune | Watch Video

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Cricket Fan ‘Tiger Shoaib’ Harassed By Indian Fans In Pune | Watch Video

This was India's fourth win in four matches in the World Cup and they are tied with New Zealand on eight points, placed second on Net Run Rate.

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Cricket Fan ‘Tiger Shoaib’ Harassed By Indian Fans In Pune | Watch Video

Pune: Bangladesh renowned cricket fan Tiger Shoaib was harassed by Indian fans during the India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match in Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

Trending Now

India and Bangladesh faced each other in the 17th match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 where hosts India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets. This was India’s fourth win in four matches in the World Cup and they are tied with New Zealand on eight points, placed second on Net Run Rate.

You may like to read

India started their chase of 257 as they have done so far in this World Cup with skipper Rohit Sharma taking the attack to the bowlers as they raised 88 runs for the opening partnership.

The stadium was filled with fans and now a video is going viral on the social sphere where Bangladesh fans and media are claiming that their avid fan Tiger Shoaib was harassed by Indian fans, Here is the video:

🚨 Another disrespectful incident. Bangladesh’s Tiger Shoaib was harassed by some Indian fans and his tiger was also torn apart. Such things are really not ideal. #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/kDjDfvuX1a — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) October 21, 2023

Shoaib Ali Bukhari, also known as Tiger Shoaib, is a die-hard fan of the Bangladesh cricket team. He is known for painting himself as a tiger and supporting the team from the ground at home and abroad.

Shoaib has been following Bangladesh cricket for over 20 years. He has traveled to many countries to support the team, including India, Sri Lanka, England, and Australia. He is a regular fixture at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, and he is always seen cheering on the team with his colorful attire and enthusiastic chants.

Shoaib’s dedication to Bangladesh cricket has made him a popular figure among fans and players alike. He is considered to be a good luck charm for the team, and his presence is always a source of inspiration.

In addition to his support for the Bangladesh cricket team, Shoaib is also a social activist. He has used his platform to raise awareness about various social issues, such as poverty and child labor.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES