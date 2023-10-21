Home

Cheteshwar Pujara Urges Indian Cricketers To Put Team First, Not Personal Milestones In ODI World Cup 2023

Cheteshwar Pujara wasn't happy with how Virat Kohli and KL Rahul approached the game against Bangladesh while chasing at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Chesteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. (Image: X)

New Delhi: India Test speciallist Cheteshwar Pujara felt that the Indian players should put their team first rather than personal milestones in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Pujara’s comments come in after Virat Kohli and KL Rahul slowed down the game against Bangladesh towards the end of the match in Pune. With the match already in pocket, both Kohli and Rahul denied singles to ensure his senior gets to his 48th ODI hundred.

With the century, Kohli is just one ton shy of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 hundreds in one-dayers, but Pujara wasn’t happy at all. “As much I wanted Virat Kohli to score that hundred, you have to keep in mind, you want to finish the game as early as possible.

“You want your Net Run Rate to be at the top. If you are in a position where you are fighting for the Net Run Rate, then you don’t want to look back and say ‘you could have done that’,” Pujara told ESPN Cricinfo.

