IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Bangladesh vs India 1st ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ODI Match at Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka 11:30 AM IST December 4, Sunday

IND vs BAN 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: With T20 World Cups happening in 2021 and 2022, there was very little focus on ODI cricket. But now with the 2023 ODI World Cup less than 12 months, suddenly the format seems to have gained high importance in the eyes of teams and fans. After a young side went to New Zealand and lost the only ODI of the series with the next two matches being rain-affected, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul are back as India brace themselves for the challenge from Bangladesh in the series opener on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur, Dhaka. The ODIs against Bangladesh will also mark the re-uniting of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli as the top three. Since the 2019 World Cup, the trio have featured in just 12 ODIs together. Here is the India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, IND vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, IND vs BAN Probable XIs Bangladesh vs India ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Bangladesh vs India, Fantasy Playing Tips – Bangladesh vs India ODI.

TOSS: The 1st ODI match toss between India vs Bangladesh will take place at 11 AM (IST) – December 04 Sunday.

Time: 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.

IND vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Mushfiqur Rahim(VC)

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), KL Rahul, Tamim Iqbal

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain