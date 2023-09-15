Home

Sports

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Cricket Game at R.Premadasa Stadium Colombo

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match 6: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Cricket Game at R.Premadasa Stadium Colombo

Here is the Dream11 Team of Asia Cup 2023 Super four match between India and Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match 6: Team India will lock horns against Bangladesh for the last Super four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup this will be the rubber-dead match for Rohit Sharma-led India as they already reached the finals of the tournament where they will face Sri Lanka on September 17 at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Here is the Dream11 Team of Asia Cup 2023 Super four match between India and Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four.

Trending Now

TOSS: The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four ODI match toss between India vs Bangladesh will take place at 2.30 PM (IST) – on September 17 Sunday.

You may like to read

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

IND vs BAN Dream11 Team

Keeper – Lokesh Rahul

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Naim Sheikh

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan (c), Hardik Pandya, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan ©, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES