IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya Injured; Massive Blow For India In ODI World Cup 2023

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured himself during the 9th over after physio came to check upon him.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is taking on Bangladesh in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on October 19. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured himself during the 9th over after physio came to check upon him.

