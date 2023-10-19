By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya Injured; Massive Blow For India In ODI World Cup 2023
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured himself during the 9th over after physio came to check upon him.
New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is taking on Bangladesh in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on October 19. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured himself during the 9th over after physio came to check upon him.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.