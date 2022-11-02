IND vs BAN Highlights Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022

India edged out Bangladesh in a last over thriller by 5 runs. It was an all Virat Kohli show in the death overs as India finished on 184/6 after 20 overs. Kohli celebrated his record of being the leading run-getter in T20 World Cups with an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, while KL Rahul shrugged off his lean run with a 32-ball 50 in guiding India to a massive 184/6.

Brief scores: India 184/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 64 not out, KL Rahul 50; Hasan Mahmud 3/47, Shakib Al Hasan 2/33) vs Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Check Playing 11:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

