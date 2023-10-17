Home

IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Doubtful Starter For India Clash

The 2-time IPL winner has injured his left quadriceps during the game against the Kiwis.

IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan Doubtful Starter For India Clash. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Bangladesh captain, Shakib Al Hasan is a doubtful starter for the India clash on Thursday following his injury in the 8-wicket loss to New Zealand in an ICC World Cup 2023 match league stage match.

The 2-time IPL winner has injured his left quadriceps during the game against the Kiwis. He was rushed to the hospital for an MRI scan immediately after finishing his 10-over spell last Friday. The Bangladesh team management is not willing to take risks if Shakib is not 100% fit as their will be many more matches to come in the tournament.

Bangladesh team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said that the 36-year old felt uncomfortable in the left quadriceps area, while he was batting at the crease. He scored 40 as Bangladesh finished with a total of 245 runs in 50 overs. The Kiwis in reply chased down the target in 43 overs.

As per Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujan, captain Shakib Al Hasan wants to play the upcoming India match despite not being fully fit. pic.twitter.com/XN79QUTBOd — Nazmus Sajid Chowdhury (@nazmussajid) October 16, 2023

Yesterday, Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud gave good news about Shakib’s recovery that the all-rounder is not feeling any pain now and has a good chance of featuring against the Men in Blue at the MCA Stadium in Pune despite not being fully fit. The Bangladesh skipper personally wants to play against India. The fans will have to wait and watch, whether he can make it to the playing XI or not on Thursday.

🚨 Shakib Al Hasan is likely to play against India despite carrying a left quadricep niggle.#INDvBAN #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/bBX8c4JFJW — Abdullah Neaz🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) October 17, 2023

