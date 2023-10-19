Home

IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: ‘He Is Raring To Be Given An Opportunity’, Sunil Gavaskar On Ravichandran Ashwin’s Inclusion For Bangladesh Match

The 1983 World Cup winner feels that Ashwin will be pivotal against left-handers of Bangladesh and can even operate on pitches that are not favourable for spinners.

IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: 'He Is Raring To Be Given An Opportunity', Sunil Gavaskar On Ravichandran Ashwin's Inclusion For Bangladesh Match. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian cricket legend, Sunil Gavaskar believes that veteran spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin could feature in the playing XI against Bangladesh on Thursday in Pune. The 1983 World Cup winner feels that Ashwin will be pivotal against left-handers of Bangladesh and can even operate on pitches that are not favourable for spinners.

“There could be a possibility of that happening (Ashwin playing against Bangladesh). If Shardul Thakur gets a breather, Ashwin could come in, keeping in mind the left-handers in the Bangladesh team,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“With Ashwin, it’s not just that he bowls only to left-handers, he is a top bowler, he bowls well to right-handers as well. He is a great bowler. He can operate on pitches that don’t generally assist the spinners. I think he is raring to be given an opportunity,” the batting maestro added.

The former Indian captain is very happy with the show the Men in Blue have put up so far. He is very much impressed with their resilience and the fearless approach in their play has been one of the key factors and that is something the Bangla Tigers will have to counter.

“The way the Indian team has been playing, the way the Indian team has been showing resilience. More than anything else, I think the initiative and the fearlessness that the Indian team has been showing. That’s been so good to see. That is something that Bangladesh will have to counter,” said Gavaskar.

India are currently the only unbeaten team after New Zealand to remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. The Rohit Sharma-led side are placed second in the standings behind the Kiwis. Bangladesh on the other hand are placed 6th with only one win under their belt.

