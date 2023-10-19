Home

Sports

IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan To Undergo One More Fitness Test Ahead Of India Clash

IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan To Undergo One More Fitness Test Ahead Of India Clash

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday will be undergoing one more fitness test ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 clash against India at the MCA Stadium in Pune

IND vs BAN, ICC World Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan To Undergo One More Fitness Test Ahead Of India Clash. (Image: Twitter X)

Pune: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday will be undergoing one more fitness test ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 clash against India at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Trending Now

As per Team Director, Khalid, Shakib is not feeling any pain as of now but he is also not running fast as his fitness is being monitored thoroughly. The final test will be taken at the ground and then a final decision will be taken.

You may like to read

”He is good no pain no discomfort but he is not running fast. We need to see his fitness for the match. We have decided to test him at the ground and then take a call”, Khalid to Zee News.

The 2-time IPL winner has injured his left quadriceps during the game against New Zealand last Friday. He was rushed to the hospital for an MRI scan immediately after finishing his 10-over spell. The Bangladesh team management is not willing to take risks if Shakib is not 100% fit as their will be many more matches to come in the tournament.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe on Wednesday said that Shakib will play the match only if he is declared 100% fit by the medical staff. “If he is not ready we will not take the risk of putting him in,” he told the pre-match press conference.

Shakib is a key all-rounder for Bangladesh and has claimed 3-30 in the win against Afghanistan and scored a crucial 40 against New Zealand.

The 36-year-old had a lengthy batting practice in nets session on Tuesday and did some running too. However, he did not bowl.

The former Sri Lanka player, who has been coaching Bangladesh for the last few years, admitted that his batting unit has failed to put up its best performance and hoped that they would manage to do that against India on Thursday.

In this regard, Hathurusinghe noted that the wicket for Thursday’s match was the best batting strip they have got so far and hoped that his batters would make the most of the opportunity.

He said they are not thinking about the Indian team but are rather concentrating on their own processes. He said the important thing for them is to do their best and not think about things that are not in their control.

He said things like recent success and past record would have no impact on the match and what would matter more is which of the two teams is able to give its best in the match.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES