New Delhi: The in-form Suryakumar Yadav has beaten Mohammad Rizwan for the top spot in the latest Men's ICC T20I Men's Rankings as the Mumbai man takes over as the no. 1 T20I batsmen in the World Cup.

Yadav after a poor show against Pakistan, came back strongly with back to back half-centuries against Netherlands and South Africa and is looking dangerous with every passing game.



SKY leads Rizwan by 21 points as he sits comfortably with 863 points. Rizwan is placed second at 842, followed by New Zealand’s Devon Conway at third with 792, followed by Babar Azam with 780 points and Aiden Markram with 767 points.

Yadav has so far amassed 134 runs in 3 innings in this year’s T20 World Cup. In his T20I career so far, he already has 8 fifties and one brilliant century, making him currently the most explosive batter in the Indian side.

A lot of comparisons with Babar Azam was going on for the shorter format of the game and was playing catch-up with wicket-keeper batter Rizwan in the rankings. Finally his good form has paid off as the Mumbai Indians is now at the pinnacle in the rankings.

After winning back to back matches against Pakistan and Netherlands, the Men in Blue fell just short against the Proteas. Today at the Adelaide Oval, Bangladesh opted to field against Rohit Sharma and Co.

‘We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn’t play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well. We have one change. Axar is in for Hooda’, Rohit Sharma said at the toss.