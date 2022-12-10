Ishan Kishan Joins Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag in Elite List With Record Double Century

Ishan Kishan Records

Chattogram: Young Ishan Kishan got his chance in the third and final ODI at Chattogram against Bangladesh after captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to an injury. And Kishan grabbed his chance with both hands as he put on an exhibition. Kishan was steady early on but once Virat Kohli joined him, he slowly but surely shifted gears. Once he got to his maiden ODI hundred off 81 balls, he cut loose. Kishan went from 100-150 in just 14 balls. At that stage, he was dealing with boundaries. He finally got to his double hundred in 126 balls. This also happens to be the quickest double ton in ODI cricket.

With the double, he became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODI cricket. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag. Kishan is also the youngest to get a double hundred in ODI cricket. Kishan eventually perished for 210 off 131 balls. His innings was laced with 10 sixes and 24 boundaries. Kohli and Kishan also stitched a record 290-run stand.

With this kind of performance – he has surely thrown his hat in the ring for a place in the ODI World Cup squad.

“That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good,” Virender Sehwag tweeted after Kishan got to a double.

Meanwhile, India look good to get past 400 and Kohli is nearing a hundred.