KL Rahul Doubtful For 2nd Test Against Bangladesh After Injuring Left Thumb

KL Rahul Doubtful For 2nd Test Against Bangladesh After Injuring Left Thumb. (Image: Twitter)

Mirpur: News coming in from Mirpur, that KL Rahul has injured his left thumb and is doubtful for tomorrow’s Test against Bangladesh on Thursday at the Sher-E-Bangla Stadium.

Rahul got hit at his left thumb during practice and has been advised icing on the bruised area as per reports and batting coach Vikram Rathour has assured it’s not serious. If a serious swelling happen, then Pujara will lead the side.

“It doesn’t [look serious],” Rathour said in his pre-match press conference. “He seems to be fine. Hopefully he’ll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he’ll be okay,” Rathour said during the press conference.