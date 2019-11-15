Live Updates

  • 11:37 AM IST
    India 188/3 at Lunch on Day 2: Another BLUE on that pie chart. It could have been Bangladesh, especially with those two early wickets of Pujara and Kohli early in the session, but Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane denied them the opportunity to build on that little opening. Agarwal and Rahane put on 69* off 134 balls after India had lost Pujara after a brisk fifty and Kohli for a second-ball duck to negate the early threat Bangladesh seemed to have posed. India lead by 38 runs.
  • 11:19 AM IST

    Rahane is down: While taking a single, Ajinkya Rahane seems to have done something to his right leg, probably his calf muscle and is now being monitored by the physio. The batsmen almost ran into each other and Rahane, sensing it, stopped and changed direction. It’s probably there that he did something to his right leg as he hopped on and completed the single. None the less, he’s up and running now.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    Agarwal takes a review and is spot on: The reaction on his face told the story when Agarwal was given out LBW by Marais Erasmus. Ajinkya Rahane walked up to him and convinced the batsman to take the review. Clearly, the ball was going wide and high of leg stump. India retain their review and Agarwal stays. 170 for 3

  • 11:03 AM IST
    50 partnership up between Agarwal and Rahane off 86 balls. India 169/3. They’ve put India back in track just when Bangladesh seemed to be getting an opening having dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in quick succession.
  • 10:49 AM IST
    150 up for India and they are in the lead: Mayank Agarwal goes down the ground, reached the pitch of the ball and hits the ball down the ground for a boundary. India 152/3 – Agarwal and Rahane are scoring at a good speed.
  • 10:33 AM IST

    Rahane brisk so far: He’s moved to 20 off 21 with three boundaries already. A glide between the slip cordon was followed by a crunching off drive on the up. Taijul sends down a full toss and Rahane pierces the gap on the offside to send the ball crashing towards the boundary. India 145/3

  • 10:02 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: BIG WICKET for Bangladesh! Virat Kohli, the India captain, out for a two-ball duck. This has been one brilliant review from the Bangladesh team. Struck on the back foot as Kohli comes forward. The umpire disagrees and after some consideration, Bangladesh go for the DRS. And it shows three reds. Abu Jayed has struck again. India 119/3

  • 9:57 AM IST

    IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 2 Live: FIFTY for Mayank Agarwal! This is his sixth half-century in Test cricket and he reaches there in style dispatching a loose delivery from Ebadat Hossain over mid-wicket region for a four. Score 113/2 in 30.4 overs

  • 9:51 AM IST

    India vs Bangladesh Live Score: WICKET! Abu Jayed strikes to give Bangladesh an important breakthrough in Cheteshwar Pujara. Outside off and Pujara takes the bait and the thick edge is gobbled by Saif Hassan in the slips. A lapse in concentration results in Pujara losing his wicket cheaply. He scored 54 off 72. India 105/2 in 29.5 overs

  • 9:42 AM IST

    IND vs BAN, Day 2: Cheteshwar Pujara with back-to-back fours off Abu Jayed completes his Test fifty, took his just 68 deliveries to the milestone. It’s been a productive over for the hosts who took 12 runs from it. Score 99/1 in 28 overs

Live cricket score India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 2, Holkar Stadium, Indore, November 15

IND vs BAN Day 2 Recap

Bowlers came to the party before Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal consolidated India’s position as the Virat Kohli-led hosts flattened Bangladesh on the first day of the first Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Thursday.

While Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav scalped two wickets each, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers and picked up three wickets as India, bowling first, bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry total of 150.

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat on a pitch that Kohli termed “spicy” for the pacers. Bangladesh’s decision backfired as Umesh and Ishant tested the openers – Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes -before dismissing them in the successive overs.

Shami then gave India their third wicket before lunch as he trapped Mohammad Mithun before the wickets for 13. Skipper Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim then added 68 runs together, riding their luck as India dropped a number of catches.

However, R Ashwin broke the stand as he disturbed the timber to remove the left-hander for 37. Mahmudullah was the next man to get out as Ashwin scalped his second wicket of the innings.

While Bangladesh were five down till the two balls before tea, Shami’s brilliance with the ball reduced them to 140/7 at the break. Indian pacer first dismissed Rahim with a cracker of delivery and then got Mehidy Hasan out LBW on the next delivery. The last wickets could only add 10 runs as Bangladesh were bowled out for 150.

Although India lost Rohit Sharma early, Pujara and Agarwal, who was dropped at the close of play, denied Bangladesh any more success before stumps. The two stitched an unbeaten 72-run stand. While Agarwal remained not out on 37, Pujara, who scored at a brisk pace, was unbeaten on 43 at stumps.