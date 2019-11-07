Live Updates

  • 8:54 PM IST

  • 8:52 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: Full delivery outside off, Islam looks to drive but misses it. It goes towards Rishabh Pant where again he fumbles and the batsmen steal a bye. Bangladesh 153/6 in 20 overs vs TeamIndia. Naim 36, Sarkar 30, Chahal 2/28

  • 8:49 PM IST

    FOUR! Good improvisation. Full delivery outside off, Islam plays a paddle sweep over short fine leg for a boundary. The tourists are finishing well here in Rajkot. BAN 151/6 in 19.4 overs vs IND

  • 8:47 PM IST

  • 8:44 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: OUT! Deepak Chahar removes Mahmudullah for 30. Short delivery outside off, Mahmudullah looks to play an uppercut over third man but does not get it fine. It goes towards short third man where Shivam Dube takes a good catch by diving in front. Bangladesh 143/6 in 18.5 overs vs India

  • 8:39 PM IST

    That’s brilliant stuff from Chahal in the death overs. He’s simply unplayable for Bangladesh batsmen at the moment. Bowls a googly on middle, Hossain looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen cross ends. Bangladesh 140/5 in 18 overs vs India

  • 8:35 PM IST

    FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Mahmudullah, Khaleel gets the punishment. Length delivery outside off, Mahmudullah again guides it towards third man where the short third man dives to stop it but it goes through him for a boundary. BAN 136/5 in 17 overs vs IND

  • 8:34 PM IST
    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: OUT! Khaleel Ahmed removes Afif Hossain for 6. Bangladesh 128/5 in 16.3 overs vs India
    Afif is out of here. Khaleel has taken a wicket. Stop the press. Yes, Khaleel has taken a wicket. Full and outside off, Afif backs away to the leg side and looks to go inside out but mistimes it due to the slowness of the ball. It is 121.3 kph and Hossain is early into his stroke. Months early. The ball goes high in the air and Rohit Sharma from short extra cover runs back and takes it nicely.
  • 8:29 PM IST

  • 8:28 PM IST

    Decent over for the tourists – 11 runs off it. FOUR of the last ball! Nice shot. Full delivery on off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and drives it through covers for a boundary. Bangladesh 123/4 in 16 overs vs India

Live Cricket Score India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Rajkot, 7:00 PM IST, November 7

Toss at 7:00 pm IST – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

India have not had the kind of success in T20s as they have enjoyed in the other two formats of late and that is evident from the results this year. They have already lost a series at home this year — to Australia — before drawing against South Africa who were otherwise hammered in Tests. In the absence of some senior players, including regular skipper Virat Kohli, the second game of the three-match series is an ideal platform for the fringe players to show what they are made of.

All this will depend on how much of an impact Cyclone Maha, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on match day, has on the weather in the city. In fact, heavy rains, associated with lightning, lashed the city on Wednesday evening. The wicket at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is, however, protected with covers.

IND vs BAN Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam.