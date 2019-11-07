Live Updates

    Hitman will have a huge role to play tonight if he wants to take his team over the line.

    Third boundary in the over. This is good batting from Naim. Short delivery on middle, Naim pulls it through wide of mid-on. Yuzvendra Chahal dives to his left, gets a hand to it but the ball still races away. BAN 1.5 overs 19/0 in 1.5 overs vs IND

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: Poor start from Khaleel, he’s being taken to cleaners by the Bangladesh openers here in Rajkot. Back-to-back boundaries for Naim. Length delivery on middle, Naim pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Bangladesh 14/0 in 1.2 overs vs India

    FOUR! Wrong line and is punished. A length ball, but down the leg side. Das flicks it through mid-wicket and gets the first boundary of the night. Bangladesh 6/0 in 1 over vs India

    Just missed the stumps. This one comes in and comes in a long way. Full and around off, swinging in a long way, Naim looks to drive but the ball takes the inner half of the bat and goes towards the bowler. Chahar has a look at the batsman but the latter is not interested. BAN 1/0 in 0.3 overs vs IND

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: We are all set to begin. The Indian players are out in the middle. Liton Das and Mohammad Naim will open the batting for Bangladesh. Deepak Chahar will start the proceedings for the hosts.

    Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
    Time for battle, this time in RAJKOT!

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: Rohit Sharma says, “We’re gonna field first. Looks a good pitch. Rajkot has always been a good pitch. I see some tracks there but this has always been a good surface. I also hear that there might be some dew later on, and that should help chasing. I’m aware of the stats but like I said, it gives us to do unusual things (regarding defending scores). But having said that, once you know what to chase, it’s easier for batsmen. They know what tempo to go at. We’re unchanged. I think didn’t perform that badly in the last game”.

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: TOSS – Rohit Sharma wins toss, India opt to bowl against Bangladesh in Rajkot.

India have not had the kind of success in T20s as they have enjoyed in the other two formats of late and that is evident from the results this year. They have already lost a series at home this year — to Australia — before drawing against South Africa who were otherwise hammered in Tests. In the absence of some senior players, including regular skipper Virat Kohli, the second game of the three-match series is an ideal platform for the fringe players to show what they are made of.

All this will depend on how much of an impact Cyclone Maha, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on match day, has on the weather in the city. In fact, heavy rains, associated with lightning, lashed the city on Wednesday evening. The wicket at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is, however, protected with covers.

