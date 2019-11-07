Live Updates

  • 10:26 PM IST

    INDIA WIN BY 8 WICKETS! India (154/2 in 15.4 overs) beat Bangladesh (153/6) by 8 wickets in Rajkot. Rohit 85, Dhawan 31, Islam 2/29

  • 10:20 PM IST

    FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery outside off, Iyer slaps it through covers for a boundary. India are just three runs away from the win. IND 151/2 in 14.5 overs vs BAN (153/6)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    FOUR! Nice shot. Length delivery on leg, Iyer flicks it easily towards fine leg for a boundary. India are doing it nicely here at the moment. India 145/2 in 14.3 overs, need 9 more to win vs Bangladesh (153/6)

  • 10:11 PM IST

    Artist at work, what an innings from the skip!

  • 10:11 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: SIX! That’s class written all over it – Shreyas Iyer is the man. Flighted delivery on middle from Islam, Iyer lofts it over long-on for a biggie. 7 runs and a wicket from the over. IND 132/2 in 13 overs, need 22 runs to win vs BAN

  • 10:07 PM IST

    OUT! Aminul Islam removes Rohit Sharma for 85. CAUGHT! Rohit departs after playing brilliant innings. Short delivery on middle, skipper pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards the substitute Mohammad Mithun who takes a comfortable catch in the deep. India 125/2 in 12.2 overs, need 29 runs to win vs Bangladesh (153/6)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: OUT! Aminul Islam removes Shikhar Dhawan for 31. Finally, a wicket falls. Flighted delivery on middle, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to go for a lofted shot but misses it and gets bowled. It hits the leg stump. The 118-run stand is broken at last. India 119/1 in 11 overs, need 35 runs to win vs Bangladesh (153/6)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    IND vs BAN Live Cricket Updates: SIX! Third maximum of the over. Short delivery on middle, Rohit pulls it over long-on for a maximum. This is excellent batting from Rohit. India 110/0 in 9.3 overs, need 44 runs to win vs Bangladesh (153/6)

  • 9:54 PM IST

    It’s Ro-Hit show tonight in RAJKOT!

  • 9:54 PM IST

    ND vs BAN Live Cricket Score: SIX! MURDERED! FIFTY for ROHIT SHARMA in just 23 balls. Tossed up outside off, Rohit gets down and sweeps it massively over mid-wicket! Half-century for the skipper. 42 of those have been in boundaries! India 83/0 in 7.3 overs, need 71 to win vs Bangladesh (153/6)

Live Cricket Score India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2nd T20I, Rajkot, 7:00 PM IST, November 7

Toss at 7:00 pm IST – Match begins at 7:30 PM IST

India have not had the kind of success in T20s as they have enjoyed in the other two formats of late and that is evident from the results this year. They have already lost a series at home this year — to Australia — before drawing against South Africa who were otherwise hammered in Tests. In the absence of some senior players, including regular skipper Virat Kohli, the second game of the three-match series is an ideal platform for the fringe players to show what they are made of.

All this will depend on how much of an impact Cyclone Maha, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on match day, has on the weather in the city. In fact, heavy rains, associated with lightning, lashed the city on Wednesday evening. The wicket at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is, however, protected with covers.

IND vs BAN Probable XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Hider Rony, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam.