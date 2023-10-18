Home

IND vs BAN Live Streaming for Free: How To Watch India vs Bangladesh Cricket Match Online On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop

IND vs BAN Live Streaming for Free: Check When and How to Watch India vs Bangladesh CWC 2023 Match Live for Free On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop.

India vs Bangladesh (IND vs BAN) Free Live Streaming

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming for Free: Team India will lock horns against Bangladesh for their fourth match of the ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma & Co. have won all three matches and the side will look to maintain their winning streak. The match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium and this is the first World Cup match for the venue. In the last Asia Cup encounter India beat Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, the both teams fairly know each other and will again face on Thursday. Shubman Gill could be the key player of the match as he has a magnificant average against Bangladesh. Bangladesh has always came up close to win against India but unfortunately the results standed opposite for the Bangladeshi campaign.

Here are the details of when, where and How to watch Free Live Streaming of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh online on Mobile Apps, TV and Laptop.

When will the India vs Bangladesh match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh match will be played on Thursday, October 19 at 2pm IST.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh match be played?

The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

On which TV channel will the match be telecast live Free in India?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

How and Where to Watch Ind vs Ban match Free Live Streaming On Mobile APP in India?

Match Live Telecast will available be on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Team India: Gill, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin/Shardul, Kuldeep Yadav, Siraj, Bumrah

Team Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hassan, Shanto, Shakib, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur

