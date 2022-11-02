IND vs BAN Live Streaming: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in a Group 2 match of Super 12s in the Men’s T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Ban BUZZ: Tigers Opt to BOWL; Rohit Makes One CHANGE - Check DEETS

A win for India over Bangladesh in a chilly, cold Adelaide will strengthen their quest to seal a semifinal spot. India and Bangladesh are level on four points in the Group 2 points table, with the former ahead on net run rate. Also Read - LIVE | India vs Bangladesh Score, T20 World Cup 2022: BAN Opt To Field, Axar In For Hooda

Overall, India have a 10-1 record against Bangladesh in T20Is. The last meeting between the two teams in T20 World Cups resulted in a heart-stopping one-run win for India in Bengaluru in 2016. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Zimbabwe vs Netherlands: Dutch KNOCK Out ZIM

After winning the toss, Shakib said they have brought in an extra pacer in Shoriful Islam, who replaces Soumya Sarkar in the playing eleven.

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have loved to bat first and added that left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaces Deepak Hooda in the playing eleven.

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match:

When will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be played on Wednesday, November 02, 2022.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match be played?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match start?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match can be watched on Star Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup in India?

India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

IND vs BAN Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam