Anushka Sharma’s Lovely Insta Story to Celebrate Virat Kohli’s Century Goes VIRAL

Ind vs Ban, ODI World Cup 2023: Anushka has echoed the emotion of the entire nation.

Anushka Sharma posted an adorable post for hubby Virat Kohli (Image: Instagram)

Pune: While people from all quarters of life celebrated Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 48th ODI century on Thursday against Bangladesh in Pune during an ODI World Cup 2023 match, it was actress Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Kohli’s feat is what stole the show. It is no secret that Anushka is a big Virat fan and that was rather evident again. Anushka took to Instagram to drop a Kiss heart emoji. In the post by Anushka, Kohli was seen roaring, a rare sight nowadays, considering he has mellowed down a lot. Here is the post that is now being loved by fans and is going viral.

“There’s a great atmosphere in the change room, we are loving each others’ company, the spirit is there for everyone to see on the field. That’s why it’s translating like that on the field. We understand it’s a long tournament, you need to create some momentum in the change room for the guys to come out and play like this. It’s a special feeling playing at home, playing in front of all these people, we just want to make the most of it,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation after being awarded the player of the match.

The 34-year-old batter became the fastest cricketer to score 26000 runs in International Cricket. Kohli surpassed cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar to reach this milestone.

Kohli, playing a well-controlled inning, raised 44 runs for the second wicket with Shubman Gill (53), who also scored a half-century and an unbeaten 83-run partnership with KL Rahul, who scored a run-a-ball 34, as India reached 261/3 in 41.3 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 256/8 in 50 overs.

