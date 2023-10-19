Home

IND vs BAN: Hardik Pandya Injured; Virat Kohli Bowls Remaining Over – WATCH Video

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured himself during the 9th over after physio came to check upon him.

Hardik Pandya (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is taking on Bangladesh in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on October 19. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured himself during the 9th over after physio came to check upon him. Even after the check-up, Hardik was looking uncomfortable and Virat Kohli came to bowl the remaining three bowls.

Litton Das played a strong and Hardik tried to stop it with his right leg after which he looked really uncomfortable and couldn’t continue. However, for fans, this became an opportunity to see Virat Kohli in his rare bowling avatar.

Earlier, Bangladesh appointed Najmul Hossain Shanto as their stand-in skipper. He won the toss and elected to bat first in Match 17 of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 against India. The decision turbed out to be a good one as the BAN’s opener were completely able to utlise the batting powerplay and joined a 63-run opening partnership in the first 10 overs with losing a single wicket

Bangladesh suffered a setback in the morning as skipper Shakib Al Hasan failed to recover from the left quad injury he suffered in the previous match against New Zealand and decided to sit out this crucial game. Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain said as it is a fresh wicket and the weather is nice, they want to put runs on the board. Nasum Ahmed came into the side in place of Shakib while Hasan Mahmud came in for Taskin Ahmad.

