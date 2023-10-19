Home

IND vs BAN: KL Rahul Takes Brilliant One-Handed Catch To Send Mehidy Hasan Miraz Packing – VIDEO

KL Rahul showed off exemplary skill by taking a splendid one-handed blinder to dismiss Bangladesh all-rounder Mehisy Hasan Miraz

KL Rahul (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper KL Rahul showed off exemplary skill by taking a splendid one-handed blinder to dismiss Bangladesh all-rounder Mehisy Hasan Miraz during India vs Bangladesh clash in the ongoing edition of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, on October 19.

Bangladesh openers Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan joined an astonishing 93 runs partnership and provided their team with a much-needed start after their stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India was in dire need of a breakthrough and it was Kuldeep Yadav who dismissed Tanzid in the 15th over to get the first wicket of the match. Jadeja joined Kuldeep soon by taking the wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 20th over and brought India back into the match.

Then in the 25th over, Rohit brought back Mohammed Siraj into the attack and he right away got the big wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz with the help of a highlight reel catch from star India player KL Rahul.

