Ravindra Jadeja’s Medal Ceremony: T Dilip Surprises Indian Players After Win Against Bangladesh

Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the best Indian fielder by T Dilip after his stunning on-air catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim.

India's fielding coach T Dilip and Ravindra Jadeja pose after win against Bangldesh. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Indian fielding coach T Dilip surprised the whole Indian team after the Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. So far in the tournament, the winners were announced on the television sets inside the dressing room. But Dilip, on Thursday, went a notch higher as the best fielder was announced on the giant screen on the ground, to which the whole Indian team were taken aback.

