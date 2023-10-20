By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Ravindra Jadeja’s Medal Ceremony: T Dilip Surprises Indian Players After Win Against Bangladesh
Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the best Indian fielder by T Dilip after his stunning on-air catch to dismiss Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim.
New Delhi: Indian fielding coach T Dilip surprised the whole Indian team after the Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. So far in the tournament, the winners were announced on the television sets inside the dressing room. But Dilip, on Thursday, went a notch higher as the best fielder was announced on the giant screen on the ground, to which the whole Indian team were taken aback.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.