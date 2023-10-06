Home

Ind vs Ban S/F 1 Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023: When And Where To WATCH

Ind vs Ban Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023: All You Need To Know

Ind vs Ban Cricket Live Streaming, Asian Games 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India is all set to face Bangladesh in the much-awaited semi-final clash in the cricket match at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 event. The Men in Blue were in excellent touch in their last outing against Nepal where they outclassed the side with a dominant performance.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Asian Games 2023 cricket match between India and Bangladesh online and on TV in India:

When is the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh will be played on October 6.

What time does the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh start?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh will start at 6:30 AM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh being played?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh is being played at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh?

The Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh?

The live streaming of the Asian Games 2023 match between India and Bangladesh will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Where can you watch the IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 live in India for Free?

Fans can live stream the match between India and Bangladesh for free on the SonyLiv app and website.

IND vs BAN Asian Games 2023 Squads

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Bangladesh: Jaker Ali (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mosaddek Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan (c), Shahadat Hossain, Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Ripon Mandal, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Rakibul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain.

