Sunil Gavaskar Slams Shakib Al Hasan For Poor Show Against India, Says He Should Get His Eye Checked

'He is a very good batsman, but twice he has got out in that manner'- Sunil Gavaskar.

Dhaka: Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with Shakib Al Hasan’s poor show against India in the ongoing 2nd Test and have advised him to get his eyes checked for poor shot selections.

Shakib scored 16 off 39 followed by 13 off 36 in the 1st and 2nd innings respectively while attempting a drive shot in both cases off a pitched-up and length ball deliveries.

Gavaskar pointed out that those particular deliveries were not driveable balls but were proper pacing deliveries.

“What is Shakib’s age? May be he should get his eyes checked. He is a very good batsman, but twice he has got out in that manner. I don’t mean any disrespect, please don’t misunderstand me. I think it might me an idea. Those were not driveable balls. Those weren’t even slower deliveries, they were proper pacing deliveries”, he told in a Star Sports show.

After Day 3, Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked three wickets in a stunning spell as India suffered a top-order collapse in a chase of 145 to end day three of the second Test at 45/4 in 23 overs. The visitors still require 100 more runs with six wickets in hand on a deteriorating pitch against Bangladesh to win the second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh were reeling at 113/6 in their second innings. But Litton Das’s counter-attacking 73 helped the hosts’ get 118 runs off the last four wickets. He led a spirited fightback with crucial partnerships of 46 with Nurul Hasan, who made 31 and 60 with Taskin Ahmed, who was unbeaten on 31, as Bangladesh made 231 in 70.2 overs.

In defence of 145, Bangladesh’s bowlers often attacked the stumps, were accurate with their line and length. The spinners hit the rough patches constantly and reaped rewards with persistent pressure as India’s top four batters went on an ultra-defensive approach and lost their wickets in the process.