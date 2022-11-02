New Delhi: Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has made a big statement on Virat Kohli that the ex India skipper is far ahead than Rohit Sharma when it comes to running between the wickets and that’s what make him the better player in all formats of the game.Also Read - Highlights | IND vs BAN Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: India Edge Out Bangladesh By 5 Runs In Thriller

The 2011 World Cup winner for India added that the RCB man has the ability to convert the 1s into 2s and no matter what, he never lets the pressure crawl into him.

"The running ability of Virat makes him better all format player than Rohit Sharma. Virat has the ability to convert 1s into 2s easily he doesn't let pressure crawl onto him", Gambhir said.

Virat Kohli after a hiccup against South Africa in the previous match, came back strongly against Bangladesh with a well deserved fifty at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. King Kohli took the entire social media by storm with his match winning knock of 82 against Pakistan, he struck another fifty in the following match against Netherlands and then in the match against the Proteas, Kohli departed early.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has been having a tormenting time with the bat in the tournament. Apart from the fifty against Netherlands, the Indian skipper hasn’t been able to fire from the front as of now.

Speaking about the match against Bangladesh, the Men in Blue held their nerves till the very end win a thriller at the Adelaide Oval by just 5 runs by DLS method to claim top spot in the Group 2 standings.