Adelaide: Virat Kohli after a hiccup against South Africa in the previous match, came back strongly against Bangladesh with a well deserved fifty at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Kohli took the entire social media by storm with his match winning knock of 82 against Pakistan, he struck another fifty in the following match against Netherlands and then in the match against the Proteas, Kohli departed early. With this being the third fifty of the tournament, netizens just can't calm as #ViratKohli is currently trending on Twitter.

Fifty by King Kohli in 37 balls – his 3rd fifty of the tournament from 4 matches, scoring over 200 runs. The King is back slaying!#ViratKohli #T20WC2022 pic.twitter.com/y7gVZ3hw9p — viratians club ❣️ (@KaranSo19058866) November 2, 2022

Back to Back Half Centuries for King Kohli

Virat looking in fine touch with his consistent form#INDvsBAN #ViratKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/OUhscO0qqg — Suriya Fans Rage (@_AkashSFC) November 2, 2022

India need this Virat Kohli, who likes challenges and contest.. he is playing with the minds of opposition here..

Virat owns Adelaide Oval #ViratKohli #T20WC2022 #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup2022 #Virat pic.twitter.com/pRNEC993g4 — Raj #T20WC2022 (@AndeDursu) November 2, 2022

Kohli has over 200 runs now in the 2022 edition, making him the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament as he has amassed over 1000 runs in the biggest stage of the shortest of the game.