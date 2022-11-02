Adelaide: KL Rahul finally found his mojo back in the T20 World Cup 2022, as his quick-fire half-century set Twitter ablaze and the netizens just can’t stopping praising his well knitted knock in the Super 12 stage against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. But apart from his batting, the LSG skipper also made his presence felt with his fielding as well as his pin-point direct hit sent Litton Das packing back to the pavilion.Also Read - Highlights | IND vs BAN Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: India Edge Out Bangladesh By 5 Runs In Thriller

Litton Das got Bangladesh off to a brilliant start, courtesy of a 27-ball 60 before the match was stopped due to rainfall. The match lost few overs by the time it resumed with the revised target being 85 in the last 9 overs.

Here is the video of the run-out, which has gone viral on social media.

KL Rahul didn’t make any mistake whether in batting or fielding after a chat with kohli yesterday. What a run out 🔥 rocket arms… pic.twitter.com/Ond8ywflNw — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 2, 2022

Rahul faced immense flak for his poor show in three back to back games against Pakistan, Netherlands and South Africa and a lot question were asked about his place in the starting XI. But the Lucknow Super Giants skipper came back in style to silence his critics with a wonderful 32-ball 50 innings, which included 3 fours and 4 sixes.

India batting first put a competitive total of 185 runs on the board before it was reduced to 151 in 16 overs due to rain. Apart from Rahul, Kohli also made his presence felt yet again as he scored an unbeaten 44 ball 64 in the first innings.