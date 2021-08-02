IND vs BEL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Tokyo Olympics 2020

India vs Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction Tokyo Olympics 2020 – Fantasy Hockey Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s IND vs BEL at Oi Hockey Stadium, Leeds: Tokyo Olympics 2020 men’s hockey semifinal between India and Belgium will take place at the Oi Hockey Stadium, Leeds – August 3 on Tuesday. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 IND vs BEL match will begin at 7 AM IST. Handling the immense burden of expectations would perhaps be the key when the Indian men’s hockey team takes on world champion Belgium, aiming to secure a place in the Olympic finals and with it, a medal for the first time in 41 years here on Tuesday. With 11 Olympic medals, eight of them gold, in its kitty, India has a rich history in the Games and the Manpreet Singh-led side seems on course to resurrect that glorious past. The Indians achieved the semifinal slot by beating Great Britain 3-1 in the quarterfinals on Sunday, and are now in touching distance of a medal. India’s last of the eight Olympic gold medals came way back in 1980 Moscow Games but there were no semifinals in that edition as only six teams participated in the event. Here is the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Dream11 Guru Tips and IND vs BEL Dream11 Team Prediction Tokyo Olympics 2020, IND vs BEL Fantasy Hockey Prediction Tokyo Olympics 2020, Probable XIs for IND vs BEL Tokyo Olympics 2020 match.Also Read - Nothing Separates us From The Best in The World: Nazleen Madraswala

TIME: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 men’s semifinal match between India vs Belgium will take place at 7 AM (IST) – August 3. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Denmark's Victor Axelsen Wins Men's Singles Badminton Gold

Venue: Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo. Also Read - India at Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights, Day 11: Kamalpreet Kaur Finishes 6th; Women's Hockey Team Makes Historic Semis on Memorable Monday

IND vs BEL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – PR Sreejesh

Defenders – Rupinder Pal Singh (VC), Harmanpreet Singh, Alexander Hendrickx, Arthur van Doren

Midfielders – Vivek Sagar Prasad (C), Antoine Kina, Simon Gougnard

Forwards – Simranjeet-Singh, Gurjant Singh, Tom Boon

IND vs BEL Probable Playing XIs

India: 1.Sreejesh Parattu, 2.Rupinder Pal-Singh, 3.Harmanpreet-Singh, 4.Amit Rohidas, 5.Birendra Lakra, 6.Manpreet-Singh, 7.Vivek Sagar Prasad, 8.Nilakanta-Sharma, 9.Dilpreet-Singh, 10.Mandeep-Singh, 11.Shamsher-Singh.

Belgium: 1.Vincent Vanasch, 2.Alexander Hendrickx, 3.Arthur van Doren, 4.Loick Luypaert, 5.Gauthier Boccard, 6.John-John Dohmen, 7.Antoine Kina, 8.Simon Gougnard, 9.Augustin Meuremans, 10.Tom Boon, 11.Thomas Briels.

IND vs BEL SQUADS

India (IND): P.R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh.

Belgium (BEL): Simon Gougnard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Antoine Kina, Gauthier Boccard, Vincent Vanasch, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Arthur De Sloover, Cedric Charlier, Loick Luypaert, Augustin Meurmans, Alexander Hendrickx, Florent van Aubel, John-John Dohmen, Sébastien Dockier, Arthur Van Doren, Thomas Briels, Felix Denayer.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BEL Dream11 Team/ IND Dream11 Team/ Belgium Dream11 Team Prediction/ India Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Tokyo Olympics 2020/ Fantasy Hockey Tips and more.