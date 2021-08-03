Highlights India vs Belgium Men’s Hockey Semi-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics (IND 2-5 BEL Full time)

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of IND vs BEL, Highlights and Updates Tokyo Olympics Men’s Semi-final Hockey Match Highlights between India and Belgium which is being played at the Oi Stadium, North Pitch in Tokyo. The final two quarters belonged to Belgium as they kept pushing the Indians back and took the lead in the final quarter through Alexander who was again in the thick of things for the Red Lions. The third quarter saw Belgium build up the pressure but India defended well and didn’t concede. The fourth goal came off a penalty stroke and with two goals behind and a little over seven minutes to go, it was always going to be an uphill task for the Indians. With a deficit of two goals, India had little choice but to take off Sreejash (the goal-keeper) and send an extra man upfront, a chance they took but The Red Lions took advantage of the situation in the dying minutes of the match and made it 5-2 by the end of the fourth quarter. FINAL SCORE: INDIA 2-5 BELGIUM. Earlier, the match started off at the rate of knots and the blistering pace of Belgium on the attack gave them the lead in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Loick Luypert had given Belgians the lead but India bounced back very quickly as Harmanpreet Singh equalised for India and Manpreet Singh extended the lead, all of this happening in the first quarter. But the second quarter belonged to Belgium as they got in level terms thanks to the strike from Alexander. India 2-2 Belgium at half-time.Also Read - India vs Belgium Live Streaming: Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch IND vs BEL Hockey Semifinal: All You Need to Know About Tokyo Olympics 2020 Match

After the Super Sunday when the men’s hockey team made the medal round for the first time since 1980 came Magic Monday when the women’s team made history by reaching the semifinals of the Olympic Games hockey tournament for the first time. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Congratulates India Men's Hockey Team For Sealing Place in Semifinals After 49 Years

While India would hope to win Tuesday’s encounter and reach the final for the first time since 1980, when they won their eighth gold medal, the Belgian Red Lions on the other hand are looking to make it to their second successive final after finishing runners-up to Argentina five years ago in Rio de Janeiro. Also Read - Highlights, Women's Hockey Tokyo 2020: India Seal Historic Semi-final Spot, Beat Australia 1-0

The Indians will also be seeking revenge as it was Belgium that had ousted them from the quarterfinals in the 2016 Olympics.

Though they have reached this far, the Indian team has nothing to lose as it has achieved the target of reaching the semifinals. They can go all out like the women’s team did against Australia on Monday and make the most of their chances. The team is on a four-match winning spree after beating Spain (3-0), Argentina (3-1), Japan (5-3), and Great Britain (3-1) and one more win will assure them of at least a silver medal.

The team has shown tremendous character by coming back after the 1-7 defeat to Australia to not only finish second in Pool A and make it to the quarterfinal but have exceeded expectations by winning the last-8 encounter. Now, Graham Reid’s men have nothing to lose. They have proved that Indian hockey is not dead; it can climb out of the hole it has got into.

The team has improved with each match. If the penalty corner routines had worked in the first few matches, the forwards came into their own in the match against Great Britain and scored all three goals. The defence absorbed a lot of pressure and stood solid against the British while Sreejesh has been exceptional throughout the tournament. The Indians will also look up to their 2-1 win over Belgium in the FIH Pro League in February 2020 for inspiration. That win was declared as the third best match of the truncated 2020 season.

If they repeat the feat in Tokyo, the match will be rated as one the most crucial in Indian hockey history.

India Squad: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh