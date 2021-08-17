London: The important lesson the English team must have learned from the Lord’s Test on Monday is never to sledge Virat Kohli and his boys. It all started when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a spray of bouncers to James Anderson at the stroke of play on Day 3. While Anderson gave it back to Bumrah after being dismissed, this did not go down well with either of the players.Also Read - Virat Kohli Reacts After Two Successful DRS Reviews During 2nd Test at Lord's!

In another instance when Kohli was at the non-striker’s end, Anderson called him a ‘prick’. This did not go down well with Kohli, who kept a note of it. Also Read - Virat Kohli Dedicates Lord's Win to Indians in London And Back Home

On Day 5, when Bumrah came into bat – all English players got under his skin trying to distract his attention. But that did not work as Bumrah, along with Mohammed Shami changed the course of the match after that incident and put India in charge. Also Read - Wasim Jaffer Uses Sachin Tendulkar's Famous Quote to Praise Virat Kohli And Co Following Win at Lord's

Things went to the next level when England came into bat for the fourth innings. With India in front, Kohli decided to give it back to the hosts. Eventually, the hosts could not absorb the pressure and fell for it.

Fans, mostly Indians, are now warning the rest of the teams not to ever sledge the Indians.

Two rules against India🇮🇳….. Rule number 1 :- Never ever sledge Virat Kohli’s team Rule number 2 :- Never ever forget rule number 1#INDvENG #IndvsEng #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/jobRtxjUeX — Mohammad Afran(محمد افاران)🇵🇸 (@AfranMohammad1) August 17, 2021

India colonizing the home of cricket 🌚 firangis might not dare to sledge the team led by Virat Kohli!#IndvsEng — illogicalwords (@aqsanek_) August 17, 2021