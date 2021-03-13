11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips

Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns with England with an aim to level the series on Sunday in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The hosts were outplayed in the T20I opener on Friday as England won the match by eight wickets. Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Get Rohit Sharma Back For 2nd T20I vs England, Here's Why

Toss Time: The toss between India vs England for the 2nd T20I will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Start Time: 7.00 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stdium.

IND vs ENG 11Wickets Fantasy Team

Keeper – KL Rahul (c), Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy (vc)

All-Rounders – Washington Sundar, Ben Stokes

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer

12th Man – Hardik Pandya

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Likely XI

India

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

SQUADS

India

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Jake Ball, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley.

