London: Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against England. His decision was proved right by Jasprit Bumrah as his opening spell has rattled English batters in the ongoing 1st ODI at Kennington Oval, London. From Jason Roy to Liam Livingstone, every top order batter fell to some outrageous swing bowling.

Bumrah in first 4 overs: 1st over: 0,0,0,W, 0,W

2nd over: 0,0,0,0,1,0

3rd over: 0,0,W, 0,Wd+4,0,0

4th over: 0,0,0,0,W,0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2022

What a spell! Can’t take my eyes off this performance by Bumrah. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2022

“Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah”

“Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable”#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

Currently, England are reeling at 47/5 after 13 overs. Bumrah has been the leading wicket taker till now with 4 wickets and Mohammed Shami has picked up one.

Rohit at the toss added that,”Shami, Bumrah — those guys can swing the ball. It’s important to take wickets upfront and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters, two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3,” he added.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley