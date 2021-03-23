Pune: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl in the series opening first ODI against hosts India at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday. This is the final leg of England’s India tour in which they have already suffered defeats in Tests (3-1) and T20Is (3-2). Also Read - Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG 1st ODI Pune Today's Match: Eoin Morgan Wins Coin Toss, England Opt to Bowl First

India captain Virat Kohli, who said he's happy to be batting first, revealed that Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have been given their ODI debuts. The duo received their maiden ODI call-ups last week following impressive performances in domestic circuit.

Krunal is the older brother of allrounder Hardik Pandya and bowls left-arm spin and is handy with the bat too. He has played 18 T20Is so far and taken 14 wickets in them. In 66 List A matches, the left-arm orthodox has taken 80 wickets and scored 1983 runs so far.

On the other hand, this is right-arm pacer Krishna’s first ever international call-up. He represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has taken 81 wickets in 48 List A games including two five-wicket hauls.

“Very happy to bat first, we had different plans,” Kohli said at the toss. “Weather is going to drastically change in the evening. It’s a great opportunity for us to put runs on the board. If we believe we are a top side we should be ready to do anything, whether we decide or asked to do something.”

Morgan said, “Looks a good wicket, a bit more grass than we expected. It’s a good challenge we are looking forward to.”

All the three matches will be played in Pune.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood