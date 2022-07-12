IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming

New Delhi: After winning the T20I series India will look to keep the winning momentum on in the ODI series starting from July 12 Tuesday. India will lock horns against England in "The Oval" UK. As per the weather reports, there might be rain to spoil the game. India's high-risk play helped them win the series against England and considering that the ODIs have become an extension of the shortest format, skipper Rohit Sharma sees no reason why his team should back down from that approach. England redefined the way ODI cricket was played and their dominant run culminated with the World Cup trophy back in 2019. It won't be an exaggeration to say that India's fresh outlook towards the shorter formats is inspired by the English template. The three games will be the only 50-over contests India will feature in before the T20 World Cup but Rohit asserted they still hold a lot of importance.

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI in India

Where will the IND vs ENG 1st ODI take place ?

India vs England 1st ODI match will take place at The Oval UK.

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI Online in India?

India vs England 1st ODI can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI on TV in India?

India vs England 1st ODI will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs ENG 1st ODI Start in India?

The India vs England 1st ODI will start at 5.30 PM IST.

WEATHER FORECAST: Temperature will be around 21-33 C. There are 40% chances of rain at the Oval.