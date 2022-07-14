IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming

New Delhi: A confident Indian team looks set to overpower England with yet another dominant show in the second ODI at the Lord’s on Thursday despite Virat Kohli’s dodgy groin and dismal form. The former India captain, who is enduring a prolonged bad patch, missed the first game due to groin strain and it is still not clear if he is fit for the second game. Kohli’s poor show, however, hasn’t affected the team much as it is playing extremely well in the white-ball games. After clinching the T20 series 2-1, it cantered to a convincing 10-wicket victory in the opening ODI.Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Will Score THIS Many Runs? Aakash Chopra Makes HUGE Prediction For 2nd ODI at Lord's

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI in India

Where will the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI take place?

India vs England 2nd ODI match will take place at Lord’s London. Also Read - 'If Virat Kohli is Fit, Then You Have to Give up Your Place in XI': Wasim Jaffer Makes Team Prediction For 2nd ODI

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Online in India?

India vs England 2nd ODI can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI on TV in India?

India vs England 2nd ODI will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Start in India?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will start at 5.30 PM IST.

What was the Weather of Lord’s During India vs England 2nd ODI?

As per the weather reports there will be partially cloudy at Lord’s during India vs England 2nd ODI. However there are no chances of rain.